Iraq dispatches urgent food aid to Lebanon

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Caretaker Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Sunday ordered the rapid delivery of food aid to Lebanon to support civilians affected by recent Israeli strikes that have killed hundreds and displaced thousands.

According to the Prime Minister’s media office, Al-Sudani met with Zaidan Khalaf Al-Atwani, Head of the Central Committee for Collecting Donations to Lebanon, to finalize urgent delivery plans using funds already approved by the cabinet.

He also urged the international community and UN agencies to take concrete measures to halt the fighting, protect human rights, and safeguard civilians while promoting regional stability.

Fighting between Lebanon and Israel, which resumed on March 2, has forced more than 750,000 people from southern Lebanon, the Beqaa Valley, and Beirut’s southern suburbs to flee, official figures show. Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reported 850 deaths and 2,105 injuries from Israeli strikes.

Earlier this week, the office of Iraq’s top Shiite cleric, Ali Al-Sistani, launched a humanitarian program to help cover medical costs for displaced and low-income Lebanese families. The initiative provides partial support for hospital procedures, based on individual assessments, particularly for patients without insurance or facing large unpaid bills.