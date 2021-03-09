A Brazilian man takes a “crazy act” for revenge to his wife’s murder

Shafaq News/ According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Anderson Antonio Pereira and his wife were hit with a truck.

The source stated that the truck hit their motorcycle, which was in its lane, and then the “reckless” driver tried to flee.

The wife was killed as a result of the accident. The husband rushed towards the truck driver and tried to persuade him to stop and get off the cockpit, but he did not get any response.

A video taken by drivers showed how the motorcycle was stuck to the front of the truck.

The driver continued on the road, although the victim’s husband was sticking to the right-hand door of the truck.

The truck continued to march for a full 19 miles (about 30 km), before the reckless driver was surrounded, who did not fully care about the safety of the victim’s husband.

The 36-year-old driver only stopped when the drivers surrounded him, and was said to be under the influence of drugs.

The wife, Sandra, was taken to hospital by helicopter in the Pina region, in the south of the country, but she passed away, leaving behind a 26-year-old son.

The driver was pulled from the driver’s seat, and people surrounded him while the police came to arrest him, while he was facing a murder charge.

The couple had bought the motorcycle only two months ago and were enjoying it on the road,

https://youtu.be/i9d20dNQlS8