Shafaq news/ Gold jumped on Thursday, amid fear about a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Spot gold was up 0.35% to $1,868.20 per ounce.

U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to $1,866.30.

Silver jumped 0.3 % to $24.18 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.2% to $866.64, while palladium gained 1.7% to $2,353.38.