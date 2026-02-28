Gold prices surge in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices jumped sharply in Baghdad and Erbil markets, rising well above 1.15 million IQD per mithqal, according to a survey by Shafaq News Agency.

Gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 1.150 million IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 1.146 million IQD, compared with 1.120 million IQD on Thursday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 1.120 million IQD, while the buying price reached 1.116 million IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 1.150 million and 1.160 million IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 1.120 million and 1.130 million IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 1.213 million IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 1.158 million IQD, and 18-carat gold at 992,000 IQD.