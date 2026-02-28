USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Saturday’s trading sharply higher in Iraq, hovering around 156,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 156,000 dinars per 100 dollars, up from Thursday’s 153,800 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 156,500 dinars and bought it at 155,500 dinars.

In Erbil, selling prices stood at 155,500 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices reached 154,500 dinars.