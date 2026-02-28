Missiles crossing Iraqi airspace leave debris in Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Kirkuk/ Al-Sulaymaniyah/ Saladin

Missile debris landed near a residential home in Al-Hawaij village in Al-Hawija district, southwest of Kirkuk, with no immediate reports of casualties, security sources told Shafaq News on Saturday, amid escalating regional confrontation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

Witnesses also observed projectiles crossing the skies over Chamchamal in Al-Sulaymaniyah province, as well as Daquq in Kirkuk and Tuz Khurmatu in Saladin.

Israel and the United Stateslaunchedairstrikes on Iran earlier today. The New York Times, citing a US official, reported that strikes are focused on Iran’s military infrastructure, with aircraft conducting dozens of missions from regional bases and an aircraft carrier. Another official indicated that Washington anticipates retaliatory action against US bases and embassies in the region. TheIslamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned the US and Israel after the strikes, “You began the war again, and we will end it.”

The 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June has turned Iraqi airspace into a dangerous transit zone for missiles and warplanes from both sides, exposing the country’s skies to unprecedented activity in the absence of a modern air defense system.

Security sources told Shafaq News at that time that Israeli warplanes crossed into Iraqi airspace through several flight paths to carry out missile strikes deep inside Iranian territory, including strategic sites in and around Tehran. In response, Iran launched multiple waves of long-range ballistic missiles toward Israel, several of which were detected passing through Iraqi skies. These missile trajectories spanned various regions across the country. The heavy use of Iraqi airspace led to debris from intercepted or malfunctioning missiles falling over populated areas.

