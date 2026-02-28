US-Israel-Iran war: Explosions near Al-Juffair Base in Bahrain

Shafaq News- Manama/ Doha/ Abu Dhabi

The US Fifth Fleet service facility within Al-Juffair Base had come under missile fire on Saturday, as authorities activated warning sirens and urged residents to seek shelter, the state-run Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that sirens had been activated and called on citizens and residents to head to the nearest safe location. The ministry did not provide further operational details.

In Qatar, the US Embassy in Doha issued a security alert advising American citizens to shelter in place until further notice, warning of possible missile threats.

Reuters reported that US forces evacuated a number of personnel from Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, one of the largest US military installations in the region.

Qatar’s Interior Ministry said the situation in the country remains stable and that there are no indications of internal security concerns.

Iraq and the United Arab Emirates implemented a temporary and partial closure of the country’s airspace as an exceptional precautionary measure, without specifying how long it would remain in effect.