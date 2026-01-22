Dollar falls in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Thursday’s trading at a lower rate in Baghdad and Erbil, declining by 100 Iraqi dinars compared with the previous session.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad at 147,900 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges, down from 148,000 dinars recorded on Wednesday.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 148,500 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 147,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also declined, with selling prices reaching 147,850 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 147,750.