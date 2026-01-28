Dollar eases slightly in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday’s trading slightly lower in Baghdad and Erbil, declining by about 1,200 Iraqi dinars compared with the previous session.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, down from 154,200 dinars recorded on Tuesday.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,500 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 152,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also declined, with selling prices reaching 154,600 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 154,500 dinars.