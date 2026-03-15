Baghdad airport attacks threaten prison holding ISIS suspects

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Repeated drone and rocket attacks near Baghdad International Airport pose a direct threat to Al-Karkh Central Prison, which holds terrorism suspects including ISIS members, Iraq’s National Security Adviser Qassim Al-Araji warned on Sunday.

In a statement, Al-Araji described the strikes as “completely unacceptable” and called on authorities to take immediate and decisive measures to prevent further attacks.

The warning followed an earlier assault that wounded four security personnel when rockets and drones targeted a logistical support center at Baghdad International Airport. Security forces later discovered a rocket launcher concealed inside a pickup truck in the Al-Radwaniyah district west of the capital, believed to have been used in the attack. Iraqi forces also intercepted three drones and five rockets aimed at the airport area.

The Justice Ministry had earlier warned that repeated projectile strikes near Baghdad Airport threaten the prison’s security infrastructure after several rockets landed close to the facility.

Al-Karkh Central Prison, located within the Baghdad airport perimeter, is one of Iraq’s main detention facilities and holds terrorism suspects including ISIS members transferred from Syria for investigation and trial. Around 6,000 detainees were relocated from Syrian prisons during a US-supervised operation that concluded on February 12 following security tensions affecting facilities run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.