PM Al-Sudani, President El-Sisi warn against dragging Iraq into regional conflict

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani discussed regional developments with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during a phone call, Al-Sudani’s media office said on Sunday.

Both sides stressed the importance of coordinating Arab positions and strengthening solidarity to help address crises through dialogue. They also condemned the attacks in Iraq, rejecting the targeting of Iraq’s security forces and “attempts to draw Iraq into the ongoing war in the region.”

Al-Sudani and El-Sisi urged the international community to assume its responsibilities by taking action to halt the military operations, prevent the expansion of the conflict, and avert its serious repercussions on regional and international peace and security.

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