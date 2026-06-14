Iran warns Beirut strikes will not go unanswered

Shafaq News- Tehran

Israeli attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs (Dahiyeh) “will not go unpunished,” Deputy Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters told reporters on Sunday.

Mohammad Jafar Asadi said the assaults on Dahiyeh represent “a continuation of Israel's policy of escalation across the region,” adding that repeated strikes on Lebanese territory are increasing regional tensions.

According to Asadi, the attack contradicts commitments the United States made in its memorandum of understanding with Iran, which he said included ending hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon.

Last week, Iran launched several waves of ballistic missiles at Israel, labeling the operation as a response to Israeli bombardment of Dahiyeh. Israel later carried out raids on military sites and air-defense systems inside Iran, prompting Tehran to launch another round of attacks.

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