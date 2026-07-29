Iraq’s CF decries Saudi-US airstrikes, demands firm response

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s ruling Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) on Wednesday condemned the joint Saudi-US strikes on Iraqi territory, urging the government to take a firm response.

During an emergency meeting attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, the CF described the air raids as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.

“The military action came as Baghdad was pursuing a balanced foreign policy and strengthening cooperation with regional and international actors,” the alliance stated, warning that such operations could complicate efforts to reduce tensions and prevent further escalation in the region.

A source familiar with the discussions informed Shafaq News that CF leaders were considering submitting a protest memorandum to an international court over the incident.

Earlier today, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state security organization that includes several Iran-aligned armed groups, reported that at least 20 of its personnel were killed and 32 others wounded in the Saudi-US strikes.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that US and Saudi warplanes carried out precision strikes on weapons depots and logistics sites in eastern Iraq belonging to Iran-backed armed organizations accused of carrying out recent attacks on US forces and Saudi infrastructure.

The military operation followed Saudi allegations that Iran-backed Iraqi groups launched drones targeting energy installations inside the Kingdom. The factions rejected the accusations, while Yemen’s Houthi Movement (Ansarallah) claimed responsibility for the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities.

Prime Minister al-Zaidi later canceled a planned visit to Saudi Arabia.