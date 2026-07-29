Funerals held in Mosul for PMF members killed in US-Saudi strikes

Shafaq News- Mosul

Hundreds of mourners gathered in Iraq's northern Nineveh province on Wednesday to attend the funeral of Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) members killed in joint US-Saudi airstrikes.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the funeral procession was held at the entrance to Mosul and was attended by the commander of the PMF's Nineveh Operations Command, along with local residents and members of the force.

Earlier today, mourners also gathered in Baghdad, where funeral ceremonies began from the PMF's Media Directorate headquarters on Palestine Street, drawing members of several Iran-aligned armed factions.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it targeted weapons depots and logistics facilities belonging to Iran-backed armed groups in eastern Iraq that it accused of carrying out recent attacks.

The PMF, a state security organization that includes several Iran-aligned factions, revealed that the strikes killed at least 20 of its personnel and wounded 32 others. Iran's Mehr news agency also reported that four members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were among those killed.