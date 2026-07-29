Erbil welcomes Iranian pilgrims travelling to Karbala

Shafaq News- Erbil

Authorities in Iraq's Kurdistan Region on Wednesday began receiving Iranian pilgrims entering through border crossings and Erbil as they travelled to the holy city of Karbala for Arbaeen, one of the world's largest annual religious gatherings.

Officials deployed fixed and mobile service stations along routes leading south toward central Iraq to provide food, rest areas, medical assistance and other logistical support, Shafaq News correspondent reported.

The reception effort involved coordination between security forces, service departments, humanitarian organisations and other public institutions to facilitate the movement of pilgrims through the Kurdistan Region.

Several Iranian pilgrims told Shafaq News they had been met with organised reception arrangements upon entering Iraq and praised the availability of accommodation, food, and medical services along the route.

Arbaeen marks 40 days after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and draws millions of pilgrims each year to the shrine city of Karbala in southern Iraq.

Read more: Iraq records 2.1M arrivals for Arbaeen pilgrimage