US-Saudi strikes killed about 20 Iranian advisers in Iraq

Shafaq News- Washington

Joint US-Saudi airstrikes in Iraq killed about 20 Iranian advisers, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and technical advisers, The New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed US official.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters, said the sites were "deliberately targeted" because Iranian advisers were present. The strikes were also intended to "knock out the ability" of Iran-backed armed groups to launch missiles and drones.

The reported death toll is substantially higher than the figure acknowledged by Iran. Earlier today, Iran's Mehr news agency reported that four IRGC members had been killed in the strikes.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), a state security organisation that includes several Iran-aligned armed factions, said the attacks killed at least 20 of its personnel and wounded 32 others.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that US and Saudi warplanes had carried out precision strikes on weapons depots and logistics facilities in eastern Iraq belonging to Iran-backed armed groups that “were responsible for recent attacks on US forces and Saudi infrastructure.”

The operation followed Saudi accusations that Iran-backed Iraqi factions launched drones targeting energy facilities inside the Kingdom. The said groups denied the accusations, while Yemen’s Houthi Movement (Ansarallah) claimed responsibility for the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities. CENTCOM has said the IRGC directed more than 30 missile and drone attacks over 72 hours against US forces and Saudi infrastructure.

Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi later cancelled a planned visit to Saudi Arabia.