Iraq summons US, Iran envoys, moves to UN after strikes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq is to summon the US chargé d’affaires and the Iranian ambassador and file a complaint with the UN Security Council over recent strikes on its territory.

The Ministerial Council for National Security authorized, on Tuesday, the foreign ministry to deliver formal protest notes to both diplomats over attacks that hit Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) sites in Al-Anbar and Peshmerga positions in Erbil, according to military spokesman Sabah al-Numan.

The council also directed the ministry to prepare a formal complaint to the Security Council, calling for an end to “violations of Iraqi sovereignty.”

The diplomatic move follows an earlier decision by the same council to authorize the PMF and security forces to respond to attacks on military sites.

The escalation comes after an airstrike on a PMF position at Habbaniyah base in Al-Anbar that killed and wounded dozens. The PMF said its Al-Anbar operations commander, Saad Duwai, was killed along with 14 fighters in the strike, which it attributed to the United States.

In Kurdistan, authorities reported 36 casualties among Peshmerga forces after ballistic missiles struck military positions in Erbil province.

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