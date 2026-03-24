How the Iran–US–Israel war exposes Iraq’s defense paralysis

Shafaq News

The expanding confrontation between Iran, the United States, and Israel has done more than draw Iraqi territory into a regional battlefield. It has laid bare a deeper reality: Iraq currently lacks the structural capacity to enforce its own sovereignty. Missiles and drones have crossed its airspace and struck sites inside the country without a single confirmed interception from its defense system, while Baghdad has issued no clear military posture or deterrent signal. What this conflict reveals is not a temporary gap, but a systemic failure rooted in how Iraq’s security architecture has been built since 2003.

Some Iraqi officials and political figures argue that this absence of response reflects a deliberate strategy rather than incapacity. In their view, avoiding direct engagement in a confrontation between far more advanced military powers is a rational choice aimed at preventing escalation. Yet this interpretation is difficult to sustain when measured against the operational record. The lack of even symbolic defensive action, no interception attempts, no declared alert levels, no public assessment of damage, suggests not restraint, but an inability to act.

Documented Operational Failure

Since late February, multiple incidents have demonstrated the same pattern. Drones struck radar installations at the Basra Operations Command without any recorded defensive response. Earlier attacks targeted the Taji base near Baghdad and the Imam Ali base in Nasiriyah. In each case, Iraqi authorities neither signaled a shift in military posture nor outlined a response plan.

These incidents point to a critical absence: Iraq does not possess an integrated air defense system capable of detecting, tracking, and intercepting incoming threats. Its current air force inventory, including US-supplied F-16 fighter jets, French Caracal helicopters, and South Korean T-50IQ aircraft, was not designed for sustained airspace control or missile defense. There is no unified command-and-control network linking these assets, and no operational surface-to-air missile system of modern standard.

Political analyst Ahmed al-Hamdani summarized the reality bluntly: “Iraqi military capabilities have no meaningful role in this conflict, because the country possesses neither the aircraft nor the air defense components required to bring down hostile projectiles or enforce its own airspace.” The events of recent weeks have reinforced that assessment.

Structural Constraints, Not Just Neglect

The roots of this deficit are not limited to underinvestment or mismanagement. Iraq’s post-2003 security model was built primarily to address internal threats, particularly insurgency and terrorism, rather than external defense. That design has left the country ill-prepared for conventional or hybrid warfare involving drones and precision-guided munitions.

External constraints have compounded the problem. Security expert Ali al-Maamari points to the 2008 US–Iraq Strategic Framework Agreement as a factor shaping procurement decisions. According to his assessment, Iraq’s defense acquisitions have largely been channeled through US-aligned systems, “limiting diversification and complicating efforts to develop an independent supply chain.”

At the same time, Iranian influence within Iraq’s political and security institutions introduces a parallel constraint. Tehran’s network of allied factions operates within Iraq’s system, creating incentives to prevent the emergence of a fully autonomous Iraqi military posture that could restrict their operational space. Al-Maamari argues that this dual pressure has left Iraq unable to convert its formal sovereignty into effective strategic autonomy.

It could be argued that Iraq’s limitations stem primarily from internal fragmentation, including corruption and institutional inefficiency. These factors are undeniably significant. Yet repeated procurement failures and external veto dynamics suggest that domestic dysfunction alone does not fully explain the scale of the capability gap.

Spending Without Capability

Iraq allocated approximately $21.6 billion to its defense sector in 2024, a figure that raises a more difficult question: how has a budget of that scale failed to produce even a minimal air defense capability?

Political science professor Issam al-Feyli of Al-Mustansiriyah University estimates that, after accounting for salaries, pensions, and maintenance, Iraq’s effective investment in modernization amounts to roughly one percent of the combined military development spending of its immediate surrounding: Iran, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. Each of those maintains integrated air defense systems and, in most cases, domestic production capacity for drones and advanced weapons.

Iraq’s procurement record reflects repeated breakdowns. Efforts to acquire South Korea’s M-SAM-II air defense system were never completed. Other deals with the Czech Republic and Pakistan collapsed. Analysts attribute these failures to a mix of corruption, political interference, and competing external pressures.

Al-Feyli notes that Iraq’s position is uniquely vulnerable: “It exists within a profoundly unstable geostrategic environment, surrounded by states whose military capabilities exceed its own by orders of magnitude, and that are, at their core, competing for influence over Iraq itself.”

Fragmented Decision-Making

The military gap is reinforced by political fragmentation. Security analyst Dr. Ahmed al-Sharifi highlights two interconnected failures: the absence of a clear deterrent posture from civilian leadership, and the inability of military institutions to execute coordinated responses.

This fragmentation became particularly visible when armed factions launched attacks in the Kurdistan Region, where US forces were consolidating ahead of a planned withdrawal. Rather than presenting a unified national stance, segments of Iraq’s political leadership justified the attacks, framing US forces as legitimate targets regardless of the federal government’s agreements.

Al-Feyli observed that this response reflected a deeper problem: “Some parties effectively endorsed the bombardment without acknowledging that those forces were withdrawing under a federal agreement.” The issue, he suggests, is not a policy disagreement but a fundamental lack of consensus on what constitutes Iraq’s national interest.

Capability Versus Perception

According to the 2026 Global Firepower Index, Iraq ranks sixth in the Middle East in terms of military strength. However, this ranking is based on aggregate indicators such as personnel numbers and equipment inventories, not on operational integration or readiness.

Iraq fields approximately 193,000 active personnel and 100,000 paramilitary forces, along with a mix of Soviet-era and Western equipment. Yet the absence of an integrated air defense system, combined with fragmented command structures, significantly reduces the effectiveness of these assets.

Even if Iraq possessed more advanced systems, it is not certain that it could fundamentally alter the outcome of a confrontation involving technologically superior powers. However, the issue is whether Iraq can impose any cost at all or assert basic control over its territory. At present, the evidence suggests it cannot.

Strategic Choices Ahead

As the September 2026 deadline for the withdrawal of US forces approaches, Iraq faces a narrowing set of strategic options. Broadly, three paths are emerging. The first is continued reliance on external security arrangements, particularly those tied to the United States. The second involves partial realignment toward regional powers, a move that carries its own risks of dependency. The third, and most challenging, is the pursuit of an autonomous deterrence capability built on internal political consensus and institutional reform.

None of these options can succeed without addressing the core issue: Iraq’s strategic problem is the absence of political cohesion and autonomy required to translate those resources into effective power.

The current conflict has exposed these vulnerabilities in real time. Airspace violations without interception, strikes without response, and a fragmented political reaction have together provided a documented record of a state that remains, despite its formal sovereignty, unable to defend its own territory.

Read more: Iraqi Army after US-led Coalition withdrawal: Can Baghdad achieve full military sovereignty?

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.