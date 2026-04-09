CENTCOM: US, Israel curtailed Iran’s military capability with 13K+ strikes

Shafaq News- Washington

US and Israeli forces have “clearly accomplished” the degradation of Iran’s military capabilities, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed on Thursday, describing the outcome as a “generational military defeat” for Tehran.

In a video statement, CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper said joint operations dismantled Iran’s ability to project power beyond its borders and destroyed its capacity to conduct large-scale operations for years to come.

Update from CENTCOM Commander on Operation Epic Fury: pic.twitter.com/CUzaSmbZM3 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 9, 2026

“After successfully conducting more than 13,000 strikes on Iranian military targets and flying thousands upon thousands of combat flights, US forces have paused offensive operations in accordance with the ongoing ceasefire,” Cooper said, expressing his country's continued support for regional partners through a broad air defense network.

After nearly six weeks of hostilities involving the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, US President Donald Trump announced on April 8 a two-week truce following talks involving Pakistan and a 10-point Iranian proposal he described as a basis for a broader agreement. Iran described the ceasefire as a victory achieved on its own terms, while the United States said Tehran had “begged for a ceasefire” after its military capabilities were dismantled in under 40 days using a fraction of CENTCOM’s strength.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf later accused Washington of violating commitments ahead of negotiations, citing what he described as failures to uphold a Lebanon ceasefire component, a drone intrusion into Iranian airspace, and the denial of Iran’s right to uranium enrichment.