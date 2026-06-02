Iraq seizes $10 million, dozens of properties in oil corruption case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi authorities seized on Tuesday nearly 40 properties, $10 million in cash, three billion Iraqi dinars (≈ $2.29 million), and large quantities of weapons in an expanding corruption case involving former Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan Mohammed Mahmoud.

According to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council, preliminary investigations led to the seizure of properties in Baghdad, Saladin, and Erbil, along with around 1.5 kilograms of gold. The investigating judge said authorities also confiscated large quantities of light and medium weapons, adding that inquiries remain ongoing to identify all individuals and entities linked to the case.

Mahmoud, who previously served as deputy oil minister for refining affairs, was arrested last week on corruption-related charges.

Earlier this week, security forces arrested the financial director of the North Refineries Company in Baiji, though authorities have not publicly disclosed the reasons for the detention or any charges against him.