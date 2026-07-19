Iraq captures two ISIS members, destroys militant vehicle

Shafaq News- Kirkuk/ Al-Anbar

Iraqi security forces arrested two suspected ISIS members and destroyed a vehicle linked to the group during separate operations in two provinces, authorities announced on Sunday.

The Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) reported seizing an ISIS weapons cache containing mortar shells, rockets, RPG-7 rounds, and hand grenades in north-central Iraq’s Kirkuk province, where the arrests took place.

In western Al-Anbar, a Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) unit found a Kia vehicle used by ISIS members within its area of responsibility. The vehicle was destroyed on site without casualties or material damage.

Although ISIS lost its territorial strongholds in Iraq in 2017, the group continues to operate as an insurgency in desert and rural areas, particularly in Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, and Al-Anbar. During the first half of 2026, the Interior Ministry recorded the dismantling of four ISIS cells, nearly 80 preemptive operations, and the issuance of 479 arrest warrants under the country’s Anti-Terrorism Law.

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