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Missiles hit Jordan, Kuwait as Israel tracks attacks

Missiles hit Jordan, Kuwait as Israel tracks attacks
2026-07-19T13:20:43+00:00

Shafaq News- Amman/ Kuwait City

Air raid sirens sounded across Jordan on Sunday after Iran launched missiles toward the Gulf of Aqaba, local media said, while Kuwait reported a second attack in two days on a major power generation and water desalination facility.

The Israeli army tracked the launches toward Aqaba and cautioned that some missiles could fall inside Israel. Channel 12 later broadcast reports of explosions near Eilat after air defense systems intercepted the incoming barrage.

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity and Water indicated that the latest incident sparked a fire at the plant, damaging electricity generation units. Authorities recorded no immediate casualties and did not identify those responsible.

The United States and Iran have been trading attacks for more than a week, with Washington hitting Iranian military infrastructure and Tehran claiming retaliatory drone and missile operations targeting US military installations in the Gulf and Jordan.

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