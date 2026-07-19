World Cup final draws thousands to Erbil cafés

Shafaq News- Erbil

Thousands of football fans filled cafés, restaurants, and public squares across Erbil on Sunday to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain.

Shafaq News correspondent reported packed venues in Park Shar, Ainkawa, 60 Meter Street and Iskan, with many supporters wearing their teams' colors, while large outdoor screens attracted crowds eager to watch the match together.

Café owners reported a sharp increase in customers, with some adding extra seating to accommodate the turnout, as the World Cup final transformed parts of the Kurdistan Region's capital into a festive gathering place.