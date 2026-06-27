Iraq World Cup earnings reach $12.5M
2026-06-27T13:58:12+00:00
Shafaq News- New York
The Iraq Football Association received $10 million in prize money after the national team's group-stage exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The total earnings also include the $2.5 million participation payment FIFA disbursed before the tournament began, bringing Iraq's overall earnings from the competition to $12.5 million.
Iraq finished bottom of Group I after defeats to Norway (4-1), France (3-0), and Senegal (5-0), exiting the tournament without earning a point.