Bassem Abbas calls Iraq's World Cup performance disappointing

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Bassem Abbas, a former Iraqi international defender and a key figure in the squad that won the 2007 AFC Asian Cup, described Iraq's showing at the 2026 World Cup as "disappointing," and the squad failed to match the government, public, and media backing it carried into the tournament.

The team lost all three of its matches, falling 5-0 to Senegal, 3-0 to France, and 4-1 to Norway. Abbas told Shafaq News on Sunday that clear signs of fear and hesitation were visible among the players, and that the national side appeared resigned against its opponents while absorbing heavy defeats that did not reflect Iraq's standing in the sport.

“Rather than using the tournament to prove its capabilities and assert its identity, the team settled for taking part without competing at the required level,” Abbas said, calling the Iraqi Football Association for a full review of the country's football structure.

Read more: Iraq drops to 63rd in FIFA live rankings after Senegal defeat