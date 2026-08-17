Iraq’s top leaders renew call to place weapons under state control

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq’s four top state authorities renewed call on Monday for all weapons to be placed under state control, “saying the move is essential to reinforce state authority and the rule of law, particularly following the start of the Global Coalition’s withdrawal from Iraq.

In a statement following a meeting of the president of Iraq, the prime minister, parliament speaker and the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, the officials stressed the importance of strengthening and developing the capabilities of Iraq’s armed forces "across all formations" and protecting the country and its citizens.

Read more: Days to disarm Iraq's factions: deadline or negotiable ceiling

The four presidencies also reaffirmed their commitment to combating corruption, stepping up safeguards for public funds, and holding those involved in corruption cases accountable.

Earlier in the day, Shafaq News cited an informed source as saying Iraq’s four top state authorities will discuss how to deal with armed factions that refuse to surrender their weapons after the September 30 deadline and how to pursue corruption suspects without political exceptions.

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