Shafaq News- Sanaa/ Riyadh

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) said on Monday they carried out three military operations targeting sites and facilities in Saudi Arabia, as the Saudi-led coalition announced fresh strikes in western Yemen and government forces reported retaking the Red Sea port city of Mokha.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, an Aramco refinery in Rabigh, Abha International Airport, a military base in Khamis Mushait, Akifa camp and other sites in Najran and Jazan using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones.

Saree said the operations were carried out in response to Saudi attacks on Yemen, claiming that dozens of air and missile strikes had been launched over the previous 24 hours.

بيانٌ صادرٌ عن القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنيةِ بسمِ اللهِ الرحمنِ الرحيمِ قالَ تعالى: {فَمَنِ اعْتَدَى عَلَيْكُمْ فَاعْتَدُوا عَلَيْهِ بِمِثْلِ مَا اعْتَدَى عَلَيْكُمْ} صدقَ اللهُ العظيم في إطارِ الردِّ على العدوانِ السعوديِّ على بلدِنا والذي شنَّ خلالَ الـ24 ساعةً الماضيةَ 60 غارةً جويةً وصاروخًا مستهدفًا بها العاصمةَ صنعاءَ ومحافظاتِ الجوفَ وتعزَ وحجةَ وصعدةَ ومأربَ، وخلَّفت شهداءَ وجرحى من المدنيينَ بينهم نساءٌ وأطفالٌ. ليبلغَ إجمالي غاراتِ العدوِّ السعوديِّ على بلدِنا منذُ بدءِ التصعيدِ 1576 غارةً جويةً وصاروخًا. نفذتِ القواتُ المسلحةُ اليمنيةُ ثلاثَ عملياتٍ عسكريةٍ نوعيةٍ وذلك بعددٍ كبيرٍ من الصواريخِ الباليستيةِ والمجنحةِ والطائراتِ المسيرةِ الأولى استهدفت مطارَ الملكِ خالدٍ في الرياضِ وكانتِ الإصابةُ دقيقةً ومباشرةً بفضلِ اللهِ وأدت إلى تعطلِ حركةِ الملاحةِ فيهِ. والثانيةُ استهدفتْ مصفاةَ أرامكو في رابغَ، وكانتِ الإصابةُ دقيقةً ومباشرةً وأدتِ العمليةُ إلى اشتعالِ النيرانِ في الموقعِ المستهدفِ. فيما استهدفتِ العمليةُ الثالثةُ مطارَ أبها وقاعدةَ خميسِ مشيط ومعسكرَ عاكفة في عسير ومواقعَ حساسةً أخرى في نجرانَ وجيزانَ وكانتِ الإصاباتُ دقيقةً بفضلِ اللهِ. تحذرُ القواتُ المسلحةُ كلَّ شركاتِ الطيرانِ العالميةِ التي تستخدمُ الأجواءَ السعوديةِ من مواصلةِ استمرارِ رحلاتِها الجويةِ لأنها أصبحتْ مسرحاً لعملياتِنا باستثناءِ الأجواءِ المقدسةِ لمكةَ المكرمةِ والمدينةِ المنورةِ ونخلي مسؤوليتَنا من تبعاتِ تجاهلِ هذا التحذيرِ. تؤكد القواتُ المسلحةُ لكافةَ أبناءِ شعبِنا المؤمنِ العزيزِ الكريمِ الصامدِ المجاهدِ أنها تمتلكُ من القدراتِ والإمكاناتِ ما يجعلُها بعونِ اللهِ تعالى وبالتوكلِ عليهِ قادرةً على مواجهةِ هذا التصعيدِ العدوانيِّ.. وأنها أعدتِ العدةَ لمثلِ هذا اليومِ .. فالقولُ لميدانِ المعركةِ والكلمةُ لساحاتِ البطولةِ والجهادِ. واللهُ حسبُنا ونعمَ الوكيلُ، نعمَ المولى ونعمَ النصيرُ. عاشَ اليمنُ حراً عزيزاً مستقلاً والنصرُ لليمنِ ولكلِّ أحرارِ الأمةِ صنعاءُ، 24 ربيع الثاني 1448هـ الموافقُ 5 أكتوبر 2026م. صادرٌ عنِ القواتِ المسلحةِ اليمنيةِ — العميد/ يحيى سريع (@Yah_Saree) October 5, 2026

The Houthis also warned international airlines against using Saudi airspace, excluding the airspace over Mecca and Medina, and threatened consequences for ignoring the warning.

Separately, the Saudi-led coalition said its naval forces carried out an operation in Yemen’s western Hodeidah province against “legitimate military targets” belonging to the Houthis.

The coalition said the operation disrupted planned attacks on shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea and destroyed weapons depots, facilities storing explosive-laden boats and sea mines.

The developments came as Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan agreed earlier on Monday to begin implementing their collective-defense commitments under the Mecca Defense Alliance, including measures to provide agreed military forces and capabilities and ensure their rapid deployment in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, forces aligned with Yemen’s internationally recognized government said they had retaken Mokha, a strategic Red Sea port in western Taiz province, after fighting with the Houthis.

The Houthis had seized Mokha in September during an offensive along Yemen’s western coast.

Government forces are also pressing a wider offensive, dubbed Operation Yemen Dawn, aimed at retaking Houthi-held territory. The Saudi-led coalition said earlier on Monday that 100 fighter jets were supporting the campaign and that 324 Houthi targets had been destroyed since the operation began.