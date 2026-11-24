Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq's National Security Service (INSS) seized more than 10 heavy trucks and tankers and uncovered sites allegedly used to smuggle oil and diesel fuel in Kirkuk province, a security source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The operation targeted fuel smuggling networks operating across the province, with authorities continuing to track down those involved and pursue legal action against them, the source said.

On November 21, economic expert Ahmed Saddam told Shafaq News that Iraq loses an estimated $2 billion annually to oil smuggling, with around 60,000 barrels diverted daily, citing unofficial international estimates. He warned that smuggling undermines confidence in official oil production figures, fuels illegal businesses, and discourages foreign investment.

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