Shafaq News- Dhi Qar

Iraq is losing an estimated $2 billion annually to oil smuggling, with around 60,000 barrels diverted daily across the country, economic expert Ahmed Saddam said on Saturday, citing unofficial international estimates.

Saddam told Shafaq News that smuggled oil continues to be included in official production figures even after being siphoned off through breaches in pipelines. This gap between reported production and actual output creates problems for oil companies and exporters, undermines the credibility of official figures, and erodes international confidence in Iraq's economy.

"The proceeds from smuggling are laundered and channeled into illegal businesses, distorting the domestic economy and contributing to inflation," Saddam said, warning that the use of US dollars in these transactions adds pressure to the currency market, potentially driving up the dollar's value against the Iraqi dinar as unregulated funds circulate outside the banking system.

Beyond lost oil revenues and pressure on the exchange rate, smuggling also deprives Iraq of opportunities to expand its refining and petrochemical industries, which could generate greater economic value from the country's crude oil resources, he noted.

"Organized smuggling networks and armed groups operating outside state control also make Iraq less attractive to foreign investors," Saddam added, cautioning that the loss of foreign investment represents a major economic and institutional setback, with long-term consequences that could outweigh the direct value of the smuggled oil.

On Wednesday, economic observatory Eco Iraq reported evidence of sophisticated oil theft operations targeting Iraq's pipeline network. According to the observatory, smugglers use techniques that allow them to siphon crude without interrupting the flow or leaving visible signs of leakage. It also noted that such connections had been detected in Jurf al-Sakhr (Jurf al-Nasr), north of Babil province, as well as in other parts of the country.

In Jurf al-Sakhr, an intelligence report raised suspicions of oil smuggling operations dating back to 2021 at sites near oil pipelines. An investigation committee appointed by Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi subsequently confirmed the findings, documenting oil smuggling, illegal refineries, and several cases of manipulation.

Last week, MP Ali Nuhair, a member of parliament's Security and Defense Committee, told Shafaq News that between 15 and 25 oil tanker trucks, each carrying 36,000 liters, were allegedly being smuggled daily from Jurf al-Sakhr. Citing eyewitness accounts, video footage, and thermal camera recordings, he estimated the volume at between 540,000 and 900,000 liters per day.

Read more: Why Jurf al-Sakhr remains beyond Baghdad's full control