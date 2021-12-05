U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq in November, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 140 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last month, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Saturday.

In its monthly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. imports from Iraq grossed 4.192 million barrels in November at a rate of 140 thousand bpd, down from October's 5.76 million barrels (192 thousand barrels bpd).

Iraq oil exports to the U.S. averaged 51 thousand bpd in the first week of November, then 42 thousand bpd in the second. In the third quarter it spiked to 245 thousand bpd, before slightly dropping to to 221 thousand bpd in the fourth.

Iraq ranked eighth among the United States' top crude oil suppliers behind Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Columbia, Ecuador, and Brasil.