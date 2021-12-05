Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq in November, EIA says

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-12-05T06:31:18+0000
U.S. downscaled crude imports from Iraq in November, EIA says

Shafaq News/ U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 140 thousand barrels per day (bpd) last month, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Saturday. 

In its monthly report on U.S. oil imports, EIA said that the U.S. imports from Iraq grossed  4.192 million barrels in November at a rate of 140 thousand bpd, down from October's 5.76 million barrels (192 thousand barrels bpd).

Iraq oil exports to the U.S. averaged 51 thousand bpd in the first week of November, then 42 thousand bpd in the second. In the third quarter it spiked to 245 thousand bpd, before slightly dropping to to 221 thousand bpd in the fourth.

Iraq ranked eighth among the United States' top crude oil suppliers behind Canada, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Columbia, Ecuador, and Brasil.

related

U.S. Might extend waivers on Iraq's energy input from Iran, experts forecast 

Date: 2021-07-27 09:54:34
U.S. Might extend waivers on Iraq's energy input from Iran, experts forecast 

U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq drop this week

Date: 2021-07-31 11:09:21
U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq drop this week

U.S. downsizes crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

Date: 2021-08-07 08:07:08
U.S. downsizes crude imports from Iraq, EIA said

OPEC+ supply boost unlikely despite call from U.S. for more oil, says Goldman

Date: 2021-08-13 09:47:55
OPEC+ supply boost unlikely despite call from U.S. for more oil, says Goldman

Weaker dollar boosts gold ahead of U.S. jobs data

Date: 2021-09-03 10:25:29
Weaker dollar boosts gold ahead of U.S. jobs data

Bitcoin tops $60,000, nears record high, on growing U.S. ETF hopes

Date: 2021-10-15 09:22:59
Bitcoin tops $60,000, nears record high, on growing U.S. ETF hopes

Dollar climbs after hot U.S. inflation; euro dips

Date: 2021-11-12 06:03:09
Dollar climbs after hot U.S. inflation; euro dips

Iraq ranks third as a supplier of crude oil to China

Date: 2021-09-21 07:09:39
Iraq ranks third as a supplier of crude oil to China