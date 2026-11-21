Shafaq News- Hormuz/ Manama

Residents of Sirik, in eastern Hormozgan province in southern Iran, heard a loud explosion from the direction of the sea on Saturday, Iran's Fars News Agency, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), reported.

The cause of the explosion had not yet been determined, Fars said, suggesting it may have resulted from warning shots or the explosion of vessels violating maritime restrictions after striking naval mines.

Meanwhile, Bahrain's Interior Ministry claimed that a civilian industrial facility had come under an Iranian attack, causing a fire at the site. The incident had caused material damage but no injuries.

جراء العدوان الإيراني الآثم … استهداف منشأة صناعية مدنية ،نتج عنه حريق بالموقع والدفاع المدني يباشر إجراءاته للسيطرة عليه ، والمعلومات الأولية تشير إلى وجود أضرار مادية من دون اي إصابات. #البحرين #وزارة_الداخلية — وزارة الداخلية - Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 21, 2026

Earlier today, the IRGC said it had shot down an "enemy" reconnaissance drone off the coast of Bushehr province in southern Iran, noting that an air defense missile had damaged a US F-16 fighter jet over Gulf waters on Friday. However, US Central Command (CENTCOM), denied the claim. "Iran did not attack any US F-16 aircraft yesterday at all," CENTCOM affirmed.