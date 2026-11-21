Shafaq News- Halabja

The University of Halabja ranked first among public universities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) and fifth nationwide in the 2027 Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings.

The ranking, developed in partnership with Schmidt Science Fellows, included 1,058 universities across 102 countries and territories. It evaluates scientific research that combines methods and approaches from two or more disciplines to address complex problems.

The university attributed its performance to the work of its researchers and academic staff, alongside efforts by its Quality Assurance and Program Development Directorate to organize academic data according to international standards. It also cited policies encouraging publication in reputable international journals and participation in global rankings.

Across Iraq, Al-Mustaqbal University led the rankings, placing in the 251–300 global band, followed by Al-Ayen University at 301–350 and Al-Kitab University at 351–400.

Globally, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States topped the 2027 rankings, followed by the National University of Singapore in second place and Stanford University in the United States in third.

Read more: Discover Iraq: Halabja- Where land, memory, and resilience intertwine