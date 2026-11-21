Shafaq News- Erbil

Prices of vegetables and fruits have risen significantly across the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) over the past 15 days, with traders attributing the increase primarily to the suspension of Iranian exports.

Trader Gilan al-Harki, who operates office No. 16 in the Erbil market, attributed the rising prices to Iran's closure of its borders to vegetable and fruit exports to Iraq, particularly the KRI, saying prices of essential food items, especially tomatoes, potatoes, and onions, continued to climb daily.

Speaking to Shafaq News, he explained that tomato prices, which previously ranged between 500 and 600 Iraqi dinars ($0.33–$0.39) per kilogram, had risen to 1,200–1,300 dinars ($0.79–$0.86) at wholesale markets. Retail prices have reached 1,500 dinars ($0.99) per kilogram.

Onions have also recorded a similar increase. Previously priced at 400–500 dinars ($0.26–$0.33) per kilogram, they reached consumers at around 750 dinars ($0.40). Current wholesale prices range between 1,300 and 1,500 dinars ($0.86–$0.99) per kilogram, particularly for higher-quality varieties.

Potato prices have also climbed to between 1,100 and 1,500 dinars ($0.72–$0.99) per kilogram, as the local harvest season in the Kurdistan Region has yet to begin.

Al-Harki identified insufficient local production to meet daily demand as the main reason behind the price increases. “Erbil alone requires approximately 450 to 500 tons of tomatoes daily, along with more than 25 tons each of potatoes and onions.”

These quantities were previously imported from Iran to cover the shortfall in local production across the Kurdistan Region and the rest of Iraq. However, Iranian authorities are currently preventing their export, citing insufficient supplies to meet domestic demand.

Tomatoes currently reaching Erbil are coming from the Iraqi provinces of Najaf and Karbala. However, Al-Harki said the available quantities were insufficient to meet Iraq's overall demand and were largely drawn from existing warehouse stocks, making alternative supply sources necessary.

He added that traders were unable to turn to Turkiye because of sharply higher transportation and customs costs. Transporting a single truck carrying 40 tons of produce costs more than $10,000 in transportation and customs fees alone, excluding the cost of the goods themselves, making the option “commercially unviable for now.”

Read more: Iraq's Iran border closures put markets and industry at risk