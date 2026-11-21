Shafaq News- Najaf

A joint security force entered Iraq's Najaf province on Saturday to execute arrest warrants against Mohammed al-Hassnawi, head of the Provincial Council's Energy Committee, and his brother, Member of Parliament Abdul Hadi al-Hassnawi, over allegations of involvement in oil smuggling.

The force had been dispatched to carry out the warrants, a Shafaq News correspondent reported.

Hussein Ali al-Hassnawi, the brothers' elder brother, turned himself in to security forces.

Mohammed al-Hassnawi left Iraq for Iran two days earlier, while MP Abdul Hadi al-Hassnawi remains at large, the correspondent added, citing sources.

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced the dismantling of an oil-smuggling network in Najaf involving a local official, his brother, and eight members of the security forces, most of them officers. The investigating judge had conducted a field inspection of an encroachment site involving an oil pipeline on a plot of land belonging to the local official and his brother.

Initial findings from the inspection and investigations indicated that oil had been illegally diverted through the pipeline, the council noted.