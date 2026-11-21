Shafaq News- Najaf

Iraqi authorities detained three officers, including an Energy Police battalion commander, after security forces found two pipes used to smuggle oil on farms in Al-Haydariyah in northern Najaf province, a local source told Shafaq News on Saturday.

Investigators found that the first pipe was about 500 meters long and the second stretched 3 kilometers. Both were found on farms along the road from Karbala, known locally as the Ya Ali road.

The source said oil was smuggled along a pipeline route from Basra through Al-Muthanna and Najaf to Haditha district in Al-Anbar province. A cabinet committee is overseeing the investigation, the source added.

Earlier on Saturday, a government source told Shafaq News that authorities in Najaf were awaiting an oil expert from Baghdad to inspect a pipe found by security forces amid suspicions it may have been used to smuggle crude oil.

A video circulating on social media in recent hours appeared to show security personnel finding a pipe branching off a crude oil pipeline in Najaf and running toward a farm. The government source said the inspection would help determine whether the pipe belonged to the Oil Ministry and operated with its approval or was being used for smuggling.

Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi formed a government committee to investigate oil smuggling across Iraq. The committee uncovered smuggling in Jurf Al-Sakhr in northern Babil province and took urgent measures in response.

Read more: Jurf al-Sakhr and Iraq's push to disarm factions

Acting on intelligence reports of smuggling, the committee visited Kirkuk and then Al-Sulaymaniyah, while another team went to Nineveh. Investigators were examining suspected oil smuggling through Iran to Afghanistan and through the Rabia crossing on Iraq’s border with Syria.