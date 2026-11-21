Shafaq News- Erbil

Delegations from the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) began talks in Erbil on Saturday, their first meeting at the political bureau level since a dispute over a Kurdistan Parliament session that elected its leadership.

The KDP won 39 seats and the PUK 23 in the 100-seat parliament in October 2024. On November 4, lawmakers elected KDP candidate Vala Fareed as speaker despite a boycott by the PUK bloc, and the next day, PUK leader Bafel Talabani announced that his party would withdraw from the outgoing Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Saturday’s meeting took place at the PUK political bureau’s offices in Erbil. Participation was limited to political bureau members, and no media outlets were invited to cover the talks.

PUK leadership member Rebaz Berkoti told Shafaq News that local and international initiatives, mediation, and help from friends had brought the parties together. The aim, he said, was to ease tensions and resume dialogue on unresolved issues, particularly the dispute over parliament and the formation of a new KRG cabinet. Berkoti said the parties would assess the meeting as a basis for further talks and that their leaders were likely to meet soon.

Speaking separately to reporters in Al-Sulaymaniyah, KRG Planning Minister Dara Rashid, a senior PUK member, said he hoped residents would see practical results from the parties’ efforts to improve ties. A meeting between Talabani and KDP head Masoud Barzani could produce positive results, he added.

According to Rashid, previous PUK delegations had full negotiating authority. Given the political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, he urged the parties to follow their public statements and promises with steps that would ease residents’ concerns and restore stability.

Rashid recalled the fighting between the parties after the 1991 uprising, but noted that they later overcame their differences and reached a strategic agreement, after which the Kurdistan Region saw significant development.

The PUK considers itself responsible for all parts of Kurdistan, Rashid said, adding that it works wherever it has offices and serves residents without discrimination, whether in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Zakho, or elsewhere.

Rashid further called for an agreement that would help the Kurdistan Region overcome its crises and prevent a repeat of events since 2019. Residents would continue to suffer if conditions remained as they were, he cautioned.

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