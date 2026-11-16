Shafaq News- Al-Sulaymaniyah

Protesters rallied in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Monday to affirm the city’s place in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), rejecting "political agendas" they said conflicted with residents’ wishes.

Protest representative Lawk Abu Bakr told a press conference that residents wanted Al-Sulaymaniyah to remain part of the KRI. The city would remain so despite attempts at division or efforts to use it for other political projects, he added.

Following days of campaigns and activity in the city, the rally reaffirmed the same commitment to unity expressed in demonstrations elsewhere in the Kurdistan Region months earlier, he stated.

Political and ideological groups were free to present their programs, pursue their goals and seek to administer Al-Sulaymaniyah, but could not override residents’ collective will, Abu Bakr said. Citizens also have the right to raise concerns about political, administrative, and economic problems, voice their demands and assert their rights, but he urged them to distinguish those issues from the national cause and prevent local demands from being used to undermine national identity or the KRI’s unity.

Activist Bekhal Sabir Penjweni had announced plans for a petition campaign beginning November 15 to seek autonomous-region status for Al-Sulaymaniyah province following renewed disputes between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK). On November 5, PUK leader Bafel Talabani announced his party’s withdrawal from the Kurdistan Regional Government and said the PUK would appoint its own Kurdistan Region president, prime minister, and ministers if the KDP made those appointments.

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