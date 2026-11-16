Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Transportation and Communications said on Monday it had received no notification from Iraq's federal Communications and Media Commission (CMC) about blocking any platform.

The ministry said it would make a decision only after receiving formal notification, reviewing the service, and consulting relevant authorities on legal and security matters, in accordance with its governing law.

Earlier today, the CMC said it would block Telegram over the platform’s failure to comply with national regulations and address content deemed “a threat to national security.”