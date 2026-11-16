Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi court sentenced the head of the Saladin Investment Commission to seven years in prison for covering up violations at a housing project, the Federal Commission of Integrity said on Monday.

The case involved violations committed by the investor behind the Durrat Samarra residential project in Samarra district in 2025. The official failed to take the legal action required under Iraq's Investment Law, and the court issued the verdict in his presence.

In October, a security source in Saladin told Shafaq News that authorities had arrested the provincial investment commission chief in connection with financial corruption cases.

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