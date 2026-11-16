Shafaq News- Basra

Iraq will target a win while evaluating young players against Iran in Tuesday’s Basra International Tournament match, coach Graham Arnold said on Monday.

Arnold described Iran as a physically and technically strong opponent, adding that friendlies carried the same importance as competitive matches when representing Iraq.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei called the encounter a “real derby” and an important technical test, with a predominantly young lineup supported by three or four experienced players, led by Sardar Azmoun.

On November 13, Iraq started six young players in its 0-0 draw with Lebanon after only five training sessions together, according to Arnold. Mohammed Qasim will miss Tuesday’s match through injury and needs another week to recover, while Ahmed Ayed’s availability depends on the final training session.

The Asian Cup’s postponement gives Iraq more time to introduce new players after qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in 40 years, Arnold explained. His latest meeting with the Iraqi Football Association focused on building a team capable of competing at the Asian Cup and qualifying for the 2030 World Cup, with enough depth for substitutes to match the standard of regular starters.

Asked whether Tuesday could be his last match in charge, Arnold said he was not thinking about that possibility. His relationship with the team and the association remained good, and his contract expires on February 28, 2027, with any decision on his continuation resting with the association.