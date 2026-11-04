Shafaq News- Erbil

Iranian opposition group Kurdistan Toilers’ Party (Komala) reported on Wednesday that two drones struck one of its bases in Erbil province, causing minor material damage but no casualties.

In a statement, Komala accused Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of launching the attack at 8:40 a.m. local time against its base in Alana Valley, in the Balisan area east of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

Read more: Nearly four weeks of attacks on the Kurdistan Region of Iraq