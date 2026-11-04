Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday’s trading higher in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 168,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 168,200 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the previous session’s 167,900 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 168,750 dinars and bought it at 167,750 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 168,000 dinars and buying prices at 167,900 dinars.