Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Parliament Speaker Vala Fareed said on Wednesday that the newly elected parliamentary leadership would remain in place regardless of future political agreements or the return of boycotting blocs, including the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

At her first press conference as speaker, Fareed welcomed the resumption of parliamentary activity, describing the completion of the inaugural session as “a step toward respecting democracy and voters’ wishes.” She stressed that reactivating the legislature serves all political parties and communities in the Kurdistan Region without targeting any particular group, reaffirming its status as “a unified constitutional entity.”

Fareed also called on lawmakers who boycotted Wednesday’s session to return to parliament and fulfill their responsibilities to voters.

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