Kurdistan Justice Group takes disciplinary action against lawmaker for attending Parliament session

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Justice Group (KJG) announced that it would impose strict disciplinary measures against one of its lawmakers, Hero Attar, for defying the party's boycott of the Kurdistan Parliament by attending its inaugural session.

A source within the party told Shafaq News Agency that the leadership was unaware of Attar’s attendance during the first session, describing her action as a "blatant violation" of the party’s decision to abstain from participating in the current legislative cycle.

“Attar's actions breached both party decisions and a personal pledge made to the group's leader, Ali Bapir, to respect the boycott.”

"The likely course of action is expulsion from the party," the source stated, "but a formal meeting will be convened to finalize measures against her for violating party directives and breaking her oath."

Meanwhile, another Kurdistan Justice candidate, Omar Gulpi, reaffirmed the party's commitment to the boycott during a press conference in Al-Sulaymaniyah earlier today. He underscored the importance of respecting party decisions in navigating political developments.

The Kurdistan Justice Group had previously announced its decision to boycott parliament in protest against what it called the "lack of transparency in the political process."

The move followed the recent parliamentary elections, with the party arguing that current conditions do not ensure fair representation or a conducive political environment for parliamentary work.

KJG secured three seats in the Kurdish Parliament.

About the First Session

Earlier today, the Kurdistan Parliament convened for its inaugural session of the new legislative term, with the attendance of senior officials, consuls, and diplomats.

The session's agenda includes procedural formalities, starting with the eldest member present, as head of the parliamentary bureau, administering the oath of office, and overseeing proceedings. This will be followed by swearing-in ceremonies for newly elected lawmakers, marking their formal induction into office.

Key decisions on the agenda included the election of a parliamentary speaker, deputy speaker, and secretary.

The newly elected leadership will assume the critical task of initiating the process for selecting the Kurdistan Region's president within 30 days.