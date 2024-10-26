Kurdistan Justice Group weighs boycotting parliament amid internal divisions

Shafaq News/ The supreme body of the Islamic Kurdistan Justice Group decided to hold a decisive meeting in the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah tomorrow, to discuss the party's position on participating in the Kurdistan Parliament.

Sources told Shafaq News Agency that the meeting aims to reach a final decision regarding a boycott of the sixth session of the Kurdistan Parliament, amid varying opinions among members of the Supreme Body.

Members of the supreme body are leaning towards boycotting the parliament in Kurdistan, while prioritizing their participation in the upcoming Iraqi parliamentary elections, according to sources within the party

The Supreme Commission is expected to issue an official statement after the upcoming meeting, clarifying the party's final position and revealing its next steps in the Iraqi political arena.

The move comes amid escalating disagreements between Kurdistan's political parties over the effectiveness of the Kurdistan Parliament and its role in addressing key citizens issues.

The Kurdistan Justice Group won three seats in the elections for the sixth session of the Kurdistan-Iraq Parliament, which took place a few days ago, after holding seven seats in the previous session.

Earlier this week, Iraqi Presidency called for "respecting the election results and the free will of the people," reaffirming its support for completing the constitutional and democratic process in the Region “to strengthen national unity and fulfill the aspirations of the people for development, prosperity, and progress.”

Notably, Kurdistan’s sixth Parliamentary elections took place on Sunday, where 1,091 candidates competed for 100 seats, five of which are reserved for minority groups.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party with 39 seats, followed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) with 23 seats, and the New Generation Movement (Al-Jil Al-Jadeed-NGM) securing 15 seats.