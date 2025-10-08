Kurdistan Justice Group to participate in elections “despite reservations”

Shafaq News – Erbil

Ali Bapir, the head of the Kurdistan Justice Group (Jama’at Al-Adl), voiced doubts on Wednesday about the possibility of holding Iraq’s parliamentary elections on schedule, while confirming his party’s decision to take part after internal discussions.

Speaking during a special panel at the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) Forum 2025 in Erbil, held under the theme “Shaping the Future: Visions for Peace and Prosperity,” Bapir said, “We had initially decided to boycott the upcoming elections in November, but after thorough deliberations, we unanimously agreed to participate — even though there are doubts about whether they will actually be held.”

He added that the group’s participation is “conditional on ensuring that no party’s size or share is pre-determined and that votes are not divided in advance, as happened in the recent Kurdistan Region elections,” as he put it.

Founded in 2001 by Bapir after splitting from the Islamic Movement of Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Justice Group—formerly known as the Kurdistan Islamic Group—positions itself as an Islamist Kurdish political movement combining Sunni religious principles with Kurdish national aspirations. The group advocates for reform, justice, and Islamic values within Iraq’s democratic framework.

In 2021, the movement rebranded itself by dropping “Islamic” from its name to emphasize social justice and broaden its appeal. It holds a modest presence in both the Kurdistan Regional Parliament and the Iraqi national political arena, often aligning with conservative and faith-based platforms.