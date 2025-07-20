President Barzani congratulates Ali Bapir on Justice Group leadership

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his congratulations to Ali Bapir following his election as the new leader of the Kurdistan Justice Group (Jama’a al-Adl al-Kurdistaniya).

In a statement, Barzani praised the outcome of the group’s recent conference, saying, “I congratulate the new leadership, all members, supporters, and the party’s wider base, wishing them continued success.”

Barzani commended the group’s contributions to political life in both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq. He emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation among the Region’s political forces and communities, stating, “I take this opportunity to reaffirm the need for mutual understanding and cohesion among Kurdistan’s political components so that we may all serve the present and future of Kurdistan more effectively.”