KJG resign from Kurdistan parliament over election delays

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Justice Group Party announced on Monday the resignation of its deputies from the Kurdistan Parliament.

Ali Bapir, the head of the Kurdistan Justice Group Party, stated in a press release received by Shafaq News Agency, "All party deputies will submit their resignations from the Kurdistan Parliament due to the postponement of the elections and the extension of the parliamentary term."

He further noted that "this matter is considered a major stain on the overall political process in the Kurdistan Region, and there are serious risks to the entity."

The Kurdistan Justice Group Party holds seven seats in the Kurdistan Parliament.