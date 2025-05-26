Kurdistan Justice Group blames opposition for collapse of electoral alliance

Shafaq News / The Kurdistan Justice Group (KJG) on Monday accused certain opposition factions of backing out of a proposed unified electoral alliance to run the Iraqi Parliamentary elections in November 2025.

Abdul Sattar Majid, a member of the group's Supreme Council, told Shafaq News that the KJG was among the first to endorse the principle of political alliance among opposition forces outside the dominant frameworks of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

“From the beginning, we believed in forming a coalition with forces that reject the prevailing approach,” Majid said. “We worked through joint committees to hold bilateral meetings with multiple parties, especially the Kurdistan Islamic Union.”

Majid explained that his group had presented three practical proposals to build the alliance: A unified electoral list comprising all opposition parties; a broad coalition list with as many groups as possible; and “at minimum,” a joint list with Islamic-oriented parties and movements.

Despite these options, “we found ourselves standing alone, as other groups withdrew unexpectedly under various pretexts,” he said. “This led to the project’s collapse and deprived the opposition of a valuable opportunity to influence the elections.”

The Kurdistan Justice Group (KJG), formerly known as the Kurdistan Islamic Group until its rebranding in 2021, currently holds no seats in the Kurdistan Parliament, after having secured seven seats in the previous legislative term.