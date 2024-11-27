PUK delegation meets Justice Group in Erbil to discuss government formation

Shafaq News/ A delegation from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) met in Erbil, on Wednesday, with the Kurdistan Justice Group to hold discussions on forming the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Shafaq News’ correspondent in Erbil reported that “the head of the Justice Group, Ali Bapir received the delegation led by Qubad Talabani and included Rewaz Faiq and several PUK officials. The visit is part of deliberations on the formation of the next government in the Kurdistan Region.”

The Kurdistan Justice Group had previously announced a boycott of the parliament despite securing three seats. Ali Bapir explained that the group “was not 100% convinced of the integrity of the election results.”

Meanwhile, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) announced today that its negotiation team will visit Al-Sulaymaniyah to hold meetings concerning government formation.

The first session of the Kurdistan Parliament is scheduled to be held on December 2, following a decree issued by the regional president.

Notably, Kurdistan’s sixth Parliamentary elections took place on October 30, where 1,091 candidates competed for 100 seats, five of which are reserved for minority groups.

The KDP has emerged as the leading party with 39 seats, followed by the PUK with 23 seats, and the New Generation Movement (Al-Jil Al-Jadeed-NGM) securing 15 seats.